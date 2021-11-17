Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray participated in Arizona's practice on Wednesday as he looks to return from an ankle injury.

Murray has missed each of the last two weeks after hurting his ankle in a loss to the Packers on October 28. Arizona is 1–1 over the last two weeks, defeating the 49ers in Week 9 before losing to Cam Newton and the Panthers on Sunday.

It's unclear who still start under center for the Cardinals in Seattle on Sunday. Murray remains questionable due to his ankle injury, and backup quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a pectoral injury against Carolina. Third-string quarterback Chris Streveler will start if both Murray and McCoy are unable to play.

Arizona enters Week 11 leading the NFC West at 8–2.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Browns news, head over to All Cardinals.