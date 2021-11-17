Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
NFL
Lamar Jackson Sent Home From Practice Due to Illness

Author:

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sent home by the team today due to illness. The quarterback has not tested positive for COVID-19, coach John Harbaugh said.

Starting center Bradley Bozeman is also dealing with a non-COVID-19 sickness and will also not practice today. Harbaugh did not sound overly concerned about the two key players' statuses moving forward.

"It's that time of year, we've got some sickness," Harbaugh said. "Lamar and Bozeman are both sick, so you won't see them out there today. They got sent home. It's not COVID, it's just sick."

Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 last November, which caused him to miss a division game against the Steelers. He had the virus for a second time over the summer, causing him to miss the Ravens' first week of training camp. 

The former MVP declined to address his vaccination status on multiple occasions ahead of the 2021 season.

"I feel it’s a personal decision," he said in August, after returning from his second bout with the virus. "I’m just going to worry about that with my family. I’m going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now. I can’t dwell on that right now – how everybody else feels. I’m just trying to get back into a great routine.”

Jackson has completed 64.4% of his throws for 2,447 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 271.9 yards per game have on pace set to shatter his career-high passing mark of 3,127 yards, which was set back during his MVP season in 2019. He also remains extremely dangerous as a rushing threat with 639 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Ravens will travel to face the Bears on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

