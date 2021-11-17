Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Cam Newton

Matt Rhule Says Panthers Are 'Trending' Toward Starting Cam Newton

Panthers coach Matt Rhule hinted that Cam Newton could make his first start this weekend when they face the Washington Football Team. 

"We're trending that way," Rhule said regarding Newton starting Sunday. 

Newton's return to Carolina was a welcomed one last week and he didn't waste any time finding the end zone. He scored two touchdowns in his first two plays even though P.J. Walker got the start. Newton was subbed in during red-zone situations.

"Cam was brought here to help us win...I expect him to work to become a guy that can help us win week in and week. out," Rhule told reporters Wednesday.

Rhule was clear that he was not making an official decision on who will get the start until later in the week. He also didn't rule out using both quarterbacks in packages. 

Carolina's original starter, Sam Darnold, was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury and is out for at least four weeks. Kickoff against Washington is set for 1 p.m. ET.

