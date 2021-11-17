Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
NFL
Patriots Lineman Trent Brown Says He 'Almost Died' After IV Issue in 2020

Author:

Patriots right tackle Trent Brown said Tuesday he considered retiring from football last year after a pre-game IV hospitalized him and brought about serious consequences. 

"To kind of come back and play against the Browns, I thought was pretty cool, because I almost died before we played them last year," Brown said. "When I was laid out on the floor, I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retiring, honestly. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it. Then after it kind of settled down a bit, I was fine."

Per Brown, he nearly had a heart attack last November after air was accidentally introduced into his bloodstream amid the pre-game IV. 

Then with the Raiders, Brown was hospitalized for three days.

"I'm going through my normal routine, getting an IV, and to just pass out and almost going into cardiac arrest was crazy," Brown said.

Brown returned to action a month later but said that he believed it took him eight months to fully recover. 

A seventh-round pick of the 49ers in the 2015 NFL draft, Brown spent three seasons with San Francisco before joining the Patriots in 2018. He is back with New England this season after spending each of the past two years with the Raiders. 

For more coverage of the Patriots, visit Patriot Maven

