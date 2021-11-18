Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
NFL
Seahawks RB Chris Carson Misses Practice With Neck Injury, Unlikely to Play vs. Cardinals

Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed Seattle's practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a neck injury. 

Carson is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cardinals, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell

The 27-year-old starting running back has not taken the field since Oct. 3, and there is no guarantee he'll return to the field in 2021. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll addressed Carson's injury on Wednesday. 

"What I would say is [Carson] didn't make the positive progress that we would have hoped," Carroll said. "We're still working with him. I don't have a good update for you."

"Just have to wait a couple more days and we'll have more."

Seattle's offense has been relatively pedestrian this season. They enter Week 11 ranked No. 22 in points scored, with leading rusher Alex Collins posting a middling 4.1 yards per carry. The Seahawks were shut out in Week 10, a 17-0 loss to the Packers.

Carson is in his fifth NFL season. He's tallied 3,502 career rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. 

For more Seahawks news, head over to Seahawk Maven.

