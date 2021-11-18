Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman provided a minor update on Jackson's status for Sunday, noting "I think [Jackson] is feeling better."

Jackson has missed just two games since becoming Baltimore's starter in 2018, including one absence caused by COVID-19 last season. He's tallied 2,447 passing yards in 2021, adding 639 on the ground.

Baltimore enters Week 11 leading the AFC North at 6–3 after last week's loss to the Dolphins. Kickoff in Chicago on Sunday is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

