As the NFL's playoff picture begins to take shape, Week 11 promises a slate full of key matchups for contenders in each conference. The MMQB Staff is split on Sunday afternoon's NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks after Arizona was thumped by the Panthers a week ago. They're more confident in some of the AFC's top squads, taking the Bills over the Colts and the Ravens over the Bears.

Some of the week's other top matchups include the Chiefs hosting the Cowboys in a battle of top quarterbacks, as well as the Packers (likely with Aaron Rodgers) traveling to Minneapolis to face NFC North foe Minnesota.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

