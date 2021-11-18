Odell Beckham nearly made a return to Louisiana after his release from the Browns, according to Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton said Thursday he believed the Saints were "close" to signing Beckham before the wide receiver ultimately landed in Los Angeles. Payton added the Rams weren't involved in the Beckham pursuit until "midway through the process."

"The question was all along if L.A. had an opportunity, that's where he was going to go," Payton said on the Dan Patrick Show. "I would say [Los Angeles wasn't involved] until midway through the process."

Beckham didn't exactly shine in his Rams debut. He tallied just two catches for 18 yards in a 31-10 loss to San Francisco on Monday, continuing his touchdown drought in 2021. Beckham and the Rams will have a bye this week before facing the Packers on Nov. 28.

New Orleans enters Week 11 second in the NFC South at 5–4. Payton and Co. will face the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.

