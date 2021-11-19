Cam Newton will start for the Panthers against the Washington Football Team and his former coach, Ron Rivera.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule confirmed to reporters on Friday that 32-year-old "will take the first snap," but P.J. Walker may also play.

“We’ll have both guys up, ready to play and we’ll probably play both of them,” Rhule said, per the Charlotte Observer.

Rhule had said earlier in the week that they were "trending" toward having Newton start, and per the Observer, Newton had been given first-team reps. His return to Carolina was a highly welcomed one last week and he didn't waste any time finding the end zone. He scored two touchdowns in his first two plays against Arizona, despite Walker starting. Newton was subbed in during red-zone situations.

"Cam was brought here to help us win. ... I expect him to work to become a guy that can help us win week in and week out," Rhule told reporters Wednesday.

This will mark Newton's first start since the 2020 season, when he was with the Patriots. It'll be his first start at Bank of America Stadium since Week 2 during the '19 campaign.

