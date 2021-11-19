Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyler Murray Game-Time Decision, DeAndre Hopkins Out for Cardinals Sunday

Author:

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status remains up in the air and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially out for the game, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Both players have been out since Arizona's loss to Green Bay on Oct. 28. Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of that game. Kingsbury expressed hope that Hopkins would be ready to return for Week 13 against Chicago. The team has a bye week in Week 12.

Murray will be a game-time decision on Sunday as he works through an ankle injury, Kingsbury told reporters.

"He definitely progressed," Kingsbury said of Murray, per ESPN. "So we want to make sure that he's in a place where he can play his game, protect himself and do all the things, and if he can, he'll be out there."

The third-year Cardinals coach says Murray's ability to accelerate and escape pressure is a major concern right now.

SI Recommends

"He's got to be able to use that to get away, escape trouble, the things that he does naturally and instinctively," Kingsbury said. "So we're still trying to get to that point. ... If he can't get away like he's used to doing, then you don't want to put him in harm's way where that thing can get rolled up again."

If Murray is out again on Sunday, the Cardinals could wind up going down the depth chart a bit. Colt McCoy suffered a pectoral strain during last Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is "getting there," Kingsbury said. 

If neither can play, the job would likely fall to third-stringer Chris Streveler, who has seven appearances over the last two seasons with the team. He is 6 of 9 for 36 yards in a pair of games this season. He has not made an NFL start.

Sunday's Cardinals at Seahawks game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Arizona Cardinals, head over to All Cardinals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, left, gets Kenneth Walker III fired up before the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Play
Betting

College Football Week 12 Bets: Odds, Lines and Picks

A closer look at Week 12 games takes us to the Horseshoe among two wagers for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.

Mario Eugenio
Play
College Football

10 Recruiting Visits Shape College Football Week 12

The biggest college football games of Week 12 will attract some of the nation's top undecided recruits

Qatar-World-Cup-Trophy-2022
Soccer

FIFA Changes World Cup Qualifying Intercontinental Playoffs

The two final berths won't be decided in two-legged, home-and-home ties anymore.

Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with fans after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Matt Rhule Announces Cam Newton Will Start Against WFT

The Panthers head coach did not rule out P.J. Walker playing, though.

Zac Stacy runs the ball for the Jets.
NFL

Zac Stacy Arrested on 'Aggravated Battery' Charge

He was arrested after a video of the alleged abuse was posted.

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) against the Seattle Seahawks during their football game on Sunday November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 11: Five Bets to Target

Breaking down the best player props to target before placing your NFL Week 11 bets.

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 GP W12 E Performance, portrait during the Formula 1 Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix 2021, 20th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 19 to 21, 2021 on the Losail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar - Photo: Xavi Bonilla/DPPI/LiveMedia
Racing

Hamilton Takes Human Rights Stand on Qatar Grand Prix Helmet

The Formula One driver is swapping his usual message "Still I Rise" for the pride flag with the message "We Stand Together."

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Grant Hill Talks Hawks, Paul Pierce Tells The Truth

Grant Hill breaks down the Hawks, then Paul Pierce joins the show to discuss the Sarver situation in Phoenix.