Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status remains up in the air and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially out for the game, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Both players have been out since Arizona's loss to Green Bay on Oct. 28. Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of that game. Kingsbury expressed hope that Hopkins would be ready to return for Week 13 against Chicago. The team has a bye week in Week 12.

Murray will be a game-time decision on Sunday as he works through an ankle injury, Kingsbury told reporters.

"He definitely progressed," Kingsbury said of Murray, per ESPN. "So we want to make sure that he's in a place where he can play his game, protect himself and do all the things, and if he can, he'll be out there."

The third-year Cardinals coach says Murray's ability to accelerate and escape pressure is a major concern right now.

"He's got to be able to use that to get away, escape trouble, the things that he does naturally and instinctively," Kingsbury said. "So we're still trying to get to that point. ... If he can't get away like he's used to doing, then you don't want to put him in harm's way where that thing can get rolled up again."

If Murray is out again on Sunday, the Cardinals could wind up going down the depth chart a bit. Colt McCoy suffered a pectoral strain during last Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is "getting there," Kingsbury said.

If neither can play, the job would likely fall to third-stringer Chris Streveler, who has seven appearances over the last two seasons with the team. He is 6 of 9 for 36 yards in a pair of games this season. He has not made an NFL start.

Sunday's Cardinals at Seahawks game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

