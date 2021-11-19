Bears head coach Matt Nagy revealed Friday that linebacker Khalil Mack will undergo season-ending foot surgery next week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

"With him, it's been the last several weeks just trying to get right. We did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him," Nagy said Friday, per NFL Network. "He's put in a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. But this is where we're at."

The pass-rusher originally injured his foot during the third game of the season; however, he continued to play injured until the pain became too much. He was ruled out against the 49ers and Pittsburgh, and Chicago hoped the bye week would help Mack recover.

But, the linebacker missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practice.

"It's hard for him [Mack]," outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said Monday, per ESPN. "I talked to him [Monday] morning, and he's in meetings and stuff. He's definitely anxious to get back. This is hard for him. He loves to compete, and this is hard -- especially the last two games that he's missed, we haven't won those. He always feels that there's something he coulda done to help."

Mack tallied six sacks, 19 tackles, and 22 total QB pressures in seven games this season.

