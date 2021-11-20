Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chiefs to Pay Expenses for Girl Hurt in Britt Reid Crash

Author:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will pay for ongoing medical treatment and other expenses for a young girl who was seriously injured when a vehicle she was in was struck by a car driven by former assistant coach Britt Reid.

The agreement between the Chiefs and the family of Ariel Young will provide her with “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability,” according to a statement Friday from the team’s legal representative and the family’s attorney, Tom Porto.

The agreement was reached after several months of discussions between the Chiefs, Ariel Young’s family and medical experts. Other details were not released.

Ariel, who was 5 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury on Feb. 4 when Britt Reid’s vehicle hit two stopped vehicles on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium.

SI Recommends

Ariel was hospitalized in critical condition for weeks before being released from the hospital April 2.

“Ariel’s recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day,” the statement said. Earlier this fall, she was able to attend her first day of school.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is scheduled to go to trial April 18. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level was 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08.

Reid has pleaded not guilty. He is allowed to drive after a device that tests a driver’s blood alcohol level was installed on his vehicle.

The Chiefs placed him on administrative leave after the crash and allowed his contract to expire, ending his employment with the team.

YOU MAY LIKE

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment
NFL

Bruce Arians on AB's Vaccine Card: 'There Is No Story'

The Bucs coach believes Antonio Brown did not receive a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

STEPH THUMB
Podcasts

Open Floor's Official League Pass Recommendations

The most exciting teams to watch this season, brought to you by Herring and Pina.

Fantasy Football: Christian Kirk Week 11
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

With DeAndre Hopkins out, Christian Kirk will need to step up in a divisional matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) celebrates after recording match point against Belinda Bencic (SUI) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

White House Joins Call For Proof of Peng Shuai's Safety

China’s Foreign Ministry told reporters earlier Friday that the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”

The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit will play for the NWSL title
Soccer

NWSL Ends Season of Reckoning With High Hopes, Worthy Final

2021 has been riddled with scandal and abuse at the highest levels, but the final features two teams whose sporting achievement should be celebrated.

Stephon Castle
Play
College Basketball

Connecticut Coach Dan Hurley Lands Elite 2023 Guard Stephon Castle

Castle committed to Connecticut after taking an official visit to Storrs.

LeBron James at a basketball game.
Extra Mustard

Michelle Beadle Says LeBron Tried To Have ESPN Fire Her

Beadle discussed the situation with Paul Pierce on her new podcast for The Athletic.

Week 12 NFL DFS Ambush Alvin Kamara
NFL

Saints Announce Alvin Kamara's Status for Eagles Game

Alvin Kamara has missed the past two practices for the Saints.