Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to start Sunday against the Chargers after being taken off the COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Roethlisberger missed last weekend's 16–16 tie with the winless Lions after testing positive for COVID-19. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers' star self-reported COVID-19 symptoms before receiving the positive test last Saturday.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has participated in virtual meetings all week and watched practice from home with the expectation of starting, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Vaccinated players on the reserve/COVID-19 list need to be asymptomatic for 48 hours and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to be able to return to the active roster.

Roethlisberger will fly to Los Angeles separate from the rest of the team. Earlier this week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the team would wait as long as possible to give the quarterback a chance to start Sunday.

"If we get to a point in the week where Ben has an opportunity to get on a moving train, that's exactly what he'll do," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "He'll be capable of executing the game plan. I really have no reservations about that."

In Roethlisberger's absence, Mason Rudolph started against the Lions, throwing for 242 yards with a touchdown and interception on 30-for-50 passing. The Steelers are second in the AFC North with a 5-3-1 record.

