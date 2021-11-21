Lions quarterback Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will get the start in place of quarterback Jared Goff, who is continuing to recover from an oblique injury he suffered last week vs. the Steelers. It is unclear if Goff will be active

Boyle is looking to lead the Lions to their first victory of the season on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Here's what you should know about the team's new starting quarterback.

Boyle has thrown four passes in the regular season throughout his NFL career

Boyle has played in 11 games, but he has thrown just four career passes. All four attempts came in Nov. 2019, when he entered during a lopsided Week 12 game vs. the 49ers

He went undrafted in 2018 after a college career at two schools

Boyle spent his first three seasons at UConn, playing in 25 games, but never starting more than four in a particular season. He then transferred to Eastern Kentucky University, where he started all 11 games as a redshirt senior. At Eastern Kentucky, he threw for more than 2,100 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Boyle is familiar with the NFC North

Prior to joining the Lions, Boyle, 27, had spent the past three seasons with the Packers.

He is coming off an injury of his own

Boyle signed a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason, but broke his thumb during training camp and had to miss eight weeks. In the lead-up to Sunday's start, he had to be activated off of injured reserve in order to be available to play.

He could also start on Thanksgiving vs. the Bears

Depending on how Boyle performs on Sunday, he could also be the team's starter this Thursday vs. the Bears. The Lions play Chicago on a quick turnaround and per ESPN it is considered unlikely Goff recovers for that contest.

