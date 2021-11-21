Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Five Things to Know About Detroit's Starting Quarterback Tim Boyle

Author:

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will get the start in place of quarterback Jared Goff, who is continuing to recover from an oblique injury he suffered last week vs. the Steelers. It is unclear if Goff will be active

Boyle is looking to lead the Lions to their first victory of the season on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Here's what you should know about the team's new starting quarterback. 

Boyle has thrown four passes in the regular season throughout his NFL career

Boyle has played in 11 games, but he has thrown just four career passes. All four attempts came in Nov. 2019, when he entered during a lopsided Week 12 game vs. the 49ers

He went undrafted in 2018 after a college career at two schools

Boyle spent his first three seasons at UConn, playing in 25 games, but never starting more than four in a particular season. He then transferred to Eastern Kentucky University, where he started all 11 games as a redshirt senior. At Eastern Kentucky, he threw for more than 2,100 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

SI Recommends

Boyle is familiar with the NFC North

Prior to joining the Lions, Boyle, 27, had spent the past three seasons with the Packers. 

He is coming off an injury of his own

Boyle signed a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason, but broke his thumb during training camp and had to miss eight weeks. In the lead-up to Sunday's start, he had to be activated off of injured reserve in order to be available to play.

He could also start on Thanksgiving vs. the Bears

Depending on how Boyle performs on Sunday, he could also be the team's starter this Thursday vs. the Bears. The Lions play Chicago on a quick turnaround and per ESPN it is considered unlikely Goff recovers for that contest.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Lions, visit All Lions

YOU MAY LIKE

Fantasy Football: Christian Kirk Week 11
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

With DeAndre Hopkins out, Christian Kirk will need to step up in a divisional matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle is getting better every week and could go off in a big way vs. the Jets.

Alvin Kamara runs the ball for the Saints.
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

Alvin Kamara out for Saints; DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray may miss their third straight game for the NFC West-leading Cardinals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out as Man United manager
Soccer

The Ignominious End to Ole's Time at Man United's Wheel

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out as Manchester United manager, with an unbalanced club left reeling, seemingly without a plan for a successful way forward.

ogs
Soccer

Solskjaer Out as Manchester United Manager

After a 4–1 loss to Watford on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United to only four wins in its last 13 matches.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle (81) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov...
College Football

SI's Top 10: Oregon, Michigan State Crash Out

The Ducks' drubbing in Salt Lake City gives a lot of other teams hope as we head into the final week of the regular season.

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Jack Coan celebrate a TD
College Football

Oregon's Defeat Opens Up Playoff Chaos Scenarios

One-loss teams like Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are suddenly alive ... or is this the year a two-loss team gets in?

NFL Week 11 Preview
Play
NFL

Week 11 Preview: A Risky Mahomes Is a Good Mahomes, Steelers Run D Hits Post-Cold War Low

Plus, Tim Patrick’s contract, the All-Ordinary Name team, Saleh vs. Rex for some reason, Panthers are ready for a playoff push, and more!