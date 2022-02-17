Sean McVay’s fiancé appeared to confirm he will continue coaching next year in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Veronika Khomyn posted a picture of McVay pointing at the camera along with the words “And no. He is NOT Retiring!!!”

The post is in response to rumors that McVay is considering retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI. During the week leading up to the Super Bowl, McVay told ESPN of his desire to have a work-life balance.

“I'm gonna be married this summer,” McVay said. “I want to have a family, and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary.”

McVay also responded “we'll see” to a question about his future the day after the big win.

Despite the bluster surrounding a potential retirement, McVay’s actions at the Rams’ parade on Wednesday were that of a coach who is planning on returning.

While Aaron Donald was speaking to the crowd, McVay started a “run it back” chant, which was a nod to Donald’s own consideration of retirement.

Rams executive Kevin Demoff also confirmed at the parade he expects McVay back next year.

“You just saw Sean on stage…he’s ready to go defend our title,” Demoff said.

Through all the drama in recent weeks, it now seems like McVay is officially ready to try for a repeat.

