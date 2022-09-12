The tweets that caught my eye over the weekend.

Good message here from Andrew Luck. And man is he skinny now.

That actually does look like Hawk.

This is … kinda weird.

A lot of us have been there, Peyton.

Really nice tribute to a guy who’ll be missed all season.

Another nice tribute, by the league’s PR staffs to a great guy gone way too soon.

Still got it.

About right?

Am I the only one who thought this looked like a cult symbol?

Interesting stat here from my good buddy Lopez.

Tough sledding. I don’t know how much more you could do than this given the conditions but …

… I'd assume you could do better than that.

This, on the other hand, looks like a blaft.

Alright then.

Lamar's no-looker was pretty gorgeous.

Don't know the full meaning of this but it somehow makes sense.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

So this being the first version of our new format, I want all your feedback—good, bad, whatever. And you can always get that over to me at albert.breer@si.com.

Here's hoping you enjoyed it, and we can grow it from here!

More NFL Coverage: