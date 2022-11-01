Adam Zimmer, Bengals Offensive Analyst, Dies at 38

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer died at the age of 38 on Monday, his sister Corri confirmed Tuesday in an Instagram post.

Zimmer previously worked as linebackers coach and then co-defensive coordinator under his father, Mike Zimmer, from 2014 to ’21. He also worked under him with the Bengals organization as an assistant defensive backs coach in ’13 when his father was Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator.

Zimmer’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but his sister notes he died “so unexpectedly.”

“Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again,” Corri’s Instagram caption ended. “Please watch over us and help us be okay.”

You can read Corri’s full Instagram tribute to her brother below.

Bengals president Mike Brown released a statement following the news Tuesday.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Brown said. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us—they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

The Vikings ownership also released a statement on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer,” the statement read. “Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family.”

The Saints, where Zimmer worked as an assistant linebackers coach from 2006–09, also released a statement following the news of Zimmer’s death.

“The thoughts and prayers of the New Orleans Saints organization go out to the entire Zimmer family, including Adam’s father, Mike and his two sisters, Corri and Marki, following the passing of Adam Zimmer,” the statement read. “... Adam was knowledgeable, hard working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic.”