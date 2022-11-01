Cam Akers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline: ‘I Miss Football’

Rams running back Cam Akers has been open about his desire to be traded ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay previously noted that the team was looking to trade their running back.

The third-year player has missed the last two Rams’ contests as McVay noted that Akers was “working through some things.” Akers had reportedly been butting heads with McVay and the Rams over “philosophical and football-related differences,” as well.

Akers once again made his intentions clear by tweeting a simple message on Tuesday, just hours before the trade deadline.

“I miss football,” Akers said with an indifferent expression emoji.

Akers is referencing the minimal action he’s seen so far this season. Through five games, the running back has had 51 carry attempts for a total of 151 yards and one touchdown. He’s also had two receptions for 18 yards.

McVay didn’t shut down the possibility of Akers returning to the Rams, so only time will tell what Akers’s future holds.

The 23-year-old missed the entire 2021 NFL season due to a torn Achilles, but was able to return during the team’s last regular season game all the way up to the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI championship game.

