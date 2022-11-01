Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91

Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old.

McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades coaching football from the high school level to college and, eventually, the NFL. He transitioned into athletic administration before joining the 49ers’ front office as the vice president and director of football operations. It was in this role that he helped the franchise reached its dynastic heights of the ’80s and ’90s.

McVay was elected into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles,” the 49ers said in a statement, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players.”

The 49ers dedicated the team’s draft room as the “John McVay Draft Room” in 2016.

“John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today,” the 49ers said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

McVay also served as head coach of the Giants from 1976-78, compiling a 14-23 record.

