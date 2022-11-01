For the first time since finalizing his divorce with Gisele Bündchen late last week, Tom Brady spoke publicly for the first time about the matter in his weekly appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

In the episode released Monday night, Brady addressed the split with Bündchen to whom he had been married for the last 13 years, calling the situation “amicable.”

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady told Gray. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

“So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working, as long as I’m being a dad.”

Brady and Bündchen, who announced the news in separate social media posts last Friday, share joint custody of two children, Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian. The 45-year-old Bucs quarterback, who played at home on Thursday against the Ravens, said that he spent the weekend with his children in Tampa.

On the podcast, Brady spoke about the importance of his family and being present in his children’s lives, while also trying to turn things around from a 3–5 start this season on the field.

“I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. And I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,” he said. “And to deal with things that are in your life, that have challenges—you want to deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m going to try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

Bündchen last addressed the divorce in her Instagram post, asking for privacy on the matter moving forward.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she wrote.

