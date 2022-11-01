For the first time in his career, Tom Brady is two games under .500 as a starter and in year 20 he’s in a position he has never been in before. But he’s looking at the glass half full and addressed his Buccaneers squad going into Week 9 with a 3–5 record.

“You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar,” Brady said on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we’ve put a lot into winning just like every team does. And no one’s feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that, and we’ve got to go change it. So I think the attitude is, there’s no surrender.”

This is also the first time Brady has lost three games in a row since joining Tampa Bay, but on the podcast he sounded somewhat optimistic. He said the “silver lining” was that the Buccaneers are just one game behind the Falcons for top spot in the NFC South.

“Who cares what happened in the past eight weeks?” Brady added. “Our record is what it is. We’re not changing it. We can’t change any game that we’ve had. All we can do is learn from the last eight weeks and try to apply it in a winning way this week. And it’s a big challenge for us. So we’re gonna see what we were made of. And I think time will tell all.”

Kickoff against the Rams (3–4) is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

