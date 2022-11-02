Judy Coughlin, Wife of Former NFL Coach Tom Coughlin, Has Died

Former NFL coach Tom Coughlin announced the death of his wife, Judy on Wednesday. She was 77 years old.

“My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77,” Tom said in a release. “Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others.

“Judy made you feel like an old friend from the first hug to last. She was a mother to all on and off the field,” he continued. “For everyone who knew and and loved Judy, the enormity of her absence cannot be put into words, but the immense kindness she showed to others will always endure. Our hears are broken, but we know she is free from suffering and at peace with our Lord.”

In a 2021 New York Times essay, the former Giants and Jaguars coach wrote that he became the caretaker of his wife after she was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy in ’20. The incurable disease is a rare brain disorder that erodes an individual’s ability to walk, speak, think and control body movements.