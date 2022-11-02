Robert Griffin III Invites Fans to Buy Stake in Commanders With Him

Shortly after the Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced the hire of Bank of America on Wednesday to potentially sell the team, former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III suggested that more than a high-profile bank can get involved with the process of selling the team.

Griffin tweeted, “Who wants to be a Minority owner of the Washington Commanders? I’m down to pay for a stake in the team and bring 10 fans along for the ride. 10 fans don’t have to pay anything. #AllInForTheManders.”

The former quarterback also posted a GIF from the movie Good Burger that read, “Is this real” after the news broke.

The Snyders, who have owned the franchise since 1999, have reportedly already heard pitches from groups interested in purchasing the team, according to Forbes. Snyder and the groups interested plan to explore all options for a sale, whether it be in the form of a minority stake or the entire team, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

The news on Wednesday comes more than two weeks after Colts owner Jim Irsay said Dan Snyder should be removed from his position and that he believes there are enough owners’ votes to remove him as the Commanders’ co-owner.

Currently, Snyder is facing investigations from the league and a congressional committee looking into workplace misconduct in the franchise. The league first launched an investigation into the franchise after a July 2020 report by the Post detailed accounts from 15 former female employees alleging sexual harassment by various staffers.

But, as things stand now, Griffin is clearly interested in a minority stake if the franchise chooses to go that route.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.