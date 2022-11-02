At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players.

Speaking as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer was asked about the Rams’ lack of moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Breer pointed toward the team’s four primary veteran stars—Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey—and said McVay’s future with the organization is dependent on that contingent.

“I think the way the Rams view it right now is they’ve got a core of four players … and I think there’s also an acknowledgement—and this is also something that I’ve talked about the last few months—Sean McVay’s future with the team is probably tied to those four guys. And, in all likelihood, when those guys are gone, McVay is going to be gone, too.”

With that in mind, Breer said the Rams’ goal is to maximize the team’s potential to win in the short term, given McVay’s strong track record and veteran core. Thus, the front office does not view first-round draft picks in 2023, ’24 or ’25 as particularly valuable. Los Angeles attempted to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, but was ultimately outbid by the NFC West rival 49ers.

Breer also reported that the Rams offered “more than two first-round picks” for Carolina defensive end Brian Burns, who was ultimately not traded.

The Rams will look to get back to .500 with their Week 9 trip to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest.