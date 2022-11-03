Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles

Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.

“Brian [Gutekunst] didn't think whatever was out there was worth whatever was required of what was given up,” Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. “That just sends a message to us that we've got to play with the guys we've got and win with the guys we've got.”

However, while Green Bay (3–5) currently sits second in the NFC North with a matchup against the Lions (1–6) on Sunday, Rodgers has not shied away from voicing his thoughts on the team’s new receiving corps. On his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that if the receivers—Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure—don’t begin to elevate their game, some changes would need to be made going forward with the team.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing, you know,” Rodgers said. “Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance.”

During the offseason, the Packers lost two of their top receivers. Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Raiders and dealt Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs. While Doubs and Toure combined for five receptions, 99 yards and two touchdowns as the team’s two leading receivers in the 27–17 loss to the Bills on Sunday, the trade deadline could have been an opportune time for Green Bay to make a change.

However, Rodgers said some things “just didn’t pan out” and the “compensation” for the players that the franchise was going after didn’t make sense. Rodgers finished Sunday’s game 19-for-30 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked twice.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.