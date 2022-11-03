After D.C. police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile earlier this week in connection with the August shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson, the Washington rookie fielded questions from local media on Thursday regarding his mindset.

“I wasn’t really thinking much about it,” Robinson said about the arrest, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post.

“Just being in the locker room, just focusing on the season and stuff like that. So, I was happy to hear they found somebody. That was a relief,” Robinson said.

So did Robinson receive any closure from the arrest?

“It’s definitely closure, only because the situation was so random. I had no idea who did it, it made me feel a lot better to know who did it.”

In an unimaginable situation, Robinson said that has been able to compartmentalize the circumstances around his violent encounter, and that football has played a major role in his recovery from the incident.

“I’m passionate for [football]. This is what kept me alive mentally through everything I went through,” he said. “So it’s easy for me to focus on this and stay locked in on this because I’m very passionate about it.”

In four games this season for Washington, Robinson has carried the ball 54 times for 175 yards and a touchdown. He missed the team’s first four games after the shooting, which occurred two week’s before the season opener.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.