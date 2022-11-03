Giants GM Says Team Has Contacted Odell Beckham Jr.’s Reps

All of the rumors surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Giants may not just be rumors, evidently. New York general manager Joe Schoen shared Wednesday that the team has been in contact with the free agent’s representatives amid their struggles in the passing game.

“We’re gonna do our due diligence all the time and he’s a guy that we’ve, you know, we’ve reached out to his representatives, we’re in contact with his representatives, where he is in his rehab, what he’s projected to be, whether it’s four weeks from now or five weeks in terms of his health, when he’s gonna be available again,” Schoen said on the Tiki and Tierney.

“He tore that ACL in February, so his timeline—we gotta figure out what that is, when’s he gonna be 100% healthy, what he’s looking for financially,” he continued. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. Anybody that’ll upgrade our roster, at any position, we’re gonna pursue those and he checks that box of a guy we’re gonna continue to stay in contact with.”

Beckham tore his ACL in February’s Super Bowl win while with the Rams and has not signed with a team yet. On Tuesday, Schoen said, “He’s a guy, you know, we’d consider and talk to when he’s healthy,” when discussing possibly signing Beckham but it appears the Giants have already made him a target. According to an Oct. 19 ESPN report, Beckham won’t be healthy enough to play until mid December. The Giants drafted him in 2014 but he was traded to the Browns in 2019.

The Giants (6–2) are 30th in the NFL in receiving yards at just 1,410 in eight games. Only the Bears (1,204) and the Titans (1,158) are worse, so any help on the outside would be a vast improvement for the team.

