Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play on Thursday night against the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Cooks has missed practice this week due to personal reasons as the team fielded trade calls for their veteran wide receiver. However, Tuesday’s trade deadline came and went without Cooks being dealt, and he is reportedly disappointed that he was not traded to a contender this week.

Barring a release, Cooks will remain in Houston for the remainder of the season. The question becomes whether or not he will be willing to suit up for the team now that he hasn’t been dealt like he had hoped.

In seven games this season, Cooks has hauled in 32 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown for the Texans.

