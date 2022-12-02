Another week, another sensational touchdown for Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones.

Nearly two weeks ago, Jones stunned NFL fans everywhere with his blazing speed on an absurd game-winning punt return touchdown against the Jets. Against the Bills on Thursday Night Football, the 24-year-old return specialist again found himself in the endzone thanks to an unexpected appearance on offense early in the game.

After spending the entire season on defense and special teams, Jones surprisingly took the field with quarterback Mac Jones and Co. on second-and-five with 4:46 to go in the first quarter. What happened next will go down as yet another impressive score on Jones’s budding highlight reel as the 5-foot-8 speedster hauled in a short Jones pass on a screen and took it 48 yards to the house for a touchdown.

The ridiculous play not only gave New England an early 7–3 lead, but it also just so happened to be on the first offensive snap of Jones’s NFL career.

Much like in Week 11, Jones, who earned his first AFC special teams player of the week nod following the win over New York, has clearly proven that he has a knack for the big play and could find more opportunities going forward. And if his TNF TD is any indication, there’s really only question left to ask: what will Marcus Jones do next?