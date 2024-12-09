4 Takeaways From the 49ers' 38-13 Win Against the Bears
Back into the winner's circle for the San Francisco 49ers.
They broke their three-game skid by turning the clock back to find their 2023 version to soundly defeat the Chicago Bears 38-13. Here are the top four takeaways from the 49ers' win.
Offense is in good hands with Isaac Guerendo
Rookie Isaac Guerendo got the start against the Bears with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out. It was curious to see how Guerendo could handle it since he's been only a rotational player. Guerendo could not have had a more strong performance. He put up 78 yards on 15 carries for two scores, highlighted by a 30-yard run.
He also was a factor in the passing game. Guerendo reeled in two catches for 30 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard catch. Everything was extremely efficient from Guerendo. The 49ers' offense is in good hands with him. The only issue with Guerendo is his inability as a pass protector. He got picked on a lot there and will need to improve to avoid making the offense predictable.
Kyle Shanahan finally fed his stars
What has been extremely annoying to watch all season long from the 49ers' offense is they don't feature all of their stars. Only one player is allowed to eat in their offense at a time. That all changed against the Bears as Kyle Shanahan finally fed his stars. George Kittle and Jauan Jennings are the players that always need to be featured and Shanahan finally did that.
It's why the offense looking as great as it did wasn't surprising. Amazing things happen when you utilize your best players. Who knew? Hopefully, this is the standard going forward. The 49ers' offense only limits themselves when they do not feature both Kittle and Jennings along with the running game. If this continues, the 49ers will be find consistency for the first time all season.
Ji'Ayir Brown gets booted for Talanoa Hufanga
Talanoa Hufanga was activated off of Injured Reserve to allow him to play against the Bears. He played with a club on his injured wrist that he suffered torn ligaments in. Hufanga playing was always expected, but what was shocking was to see him starting and booting Ji'Ayir Brown for snaps. Hufanga saw 39 snaps, while Brown saw 15. Rookie Malik Mustapha saw 45.
This was a clear message sent from the 49ers. They would rather have Hufanga with a club on his hand who hasn't played in a month over Brown. It's been a disappointing season for Brown who was supposed to take a leap in his second year. Instead, he flopped completely and has become a liability on the 49ers' defense. Expect Brown to see a small percentage of playing time moving forward.
The 49ers weren't their own worst enemy
The defense and offense of the 49ers played tremendously. Even the special teams unit was fine. For the first time this season, the 49ers weren't their own worst enemy. They didn't look undisciplined despite registering seven penalties for 31 yards. It' still a lot more than they would like to see, but the penalties didn't prove too costly. Turnovers on offense weren't an issue either.
Brock Purdy didn't have a boneheaded interception and no one fumbled the ball. It was a sound day for the 49ers on every level of their team. When they don't shoot themselves in the foot, they end up looking like a really good football team. They will be dramatically improved if they can reduce or eliminate that as they did against the Bears.