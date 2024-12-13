San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 15 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 15 Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
4:08 Here are the 49ers' inactives: LT Trent Williams, RB Israel Abanikanda, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Malik Mustapha, DT Khalil Davis and Q Joshua Dobbs.
4:09 Here are the Rams' inactives: C Dylan McMahon, LB Brennan Jackson, RB Cody Schrader, CB Cobie Durant, QB Stetson Bennet.
4:10 Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw and Isaac Guerendo all will play tonight. Bosa played in the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Rams, but Greenlaw did not, so maybe his presence will make a difference. Talanoa Hufanga also didn't play Week 3 and will start tonight, so he should help. But the key to the game for the 49ers will be pressuring Matthew Stafford. He's an elite quarterback who can carve up the 49ers excellent secondary if he has time to throw. And he likes to step up in the pocket. So the 49ers have to get pressure in his face. When they've done that in the past, they've beaten him. Last week, the 49ers recorded six sacks on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, but he's not nearly as good as Stafford. Last time they faced him, they sacked him three times, which evidently wasn't enough.
4:15 With so much at stake, expect an extremely hard-fought, low-scoring game. The rain should keep scoring down as well. Which means special teams could decide the winner. And the 49ers have perhaps the worst special teams in the league. I expect Jake Moody to miss one field goal and that will be the difference.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 20, Rams 23.