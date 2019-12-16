3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 29-22 Loss Against the Falcons

For the first time this season the San Francisco 49ers have suffered an ugly loss. 29-22 was the final score of defeat for them as they disappointed in front of their home crowd against the Atlanta Falcons. It is a loss that has the 49ers falling from grace yet again after getting back into good standing following last week's win over the Saints.

This loss isn't totally detrimental for the 49ers going forward since they clinched a playoff berth. However, the margin for error is back to slime to none for them the rest of the way. This is a game that the 49ers should have had, yet they fell flat on their face. Losing to the Falcons revealed a bit more about the San Francisco 49ers. Here are the three things we learned from their loss.

Injuries have finally caught up

The 49ers were without six defensive starters in the week 15 loss to the Falcons. All of the compiled injuries that have continued to to plague this team has finally caught up with them. There aren't too many teams that can succeed with half of the starters out, so it is only natural that the 49ers looked shaky on defense against the Falcons.

San Francisco has done an excellent job all season long overcoming the injuries to their key players. It would not have been far-fetched for them to have overcome it yet again against a lowly Falcons team. With the dust now settled, it is clear that the injuries are too much for the 49ers now. It was only a matter of time before it became an issue. San Francisco will need to figure out how they can mask the holes left by these injured players.

49ers are not invincible

Following their shootout win over the New Orleans Saints - it felt like the 49ers were on top of the world. That losing a game was not going to be a thing for the rest of the regular season. Well that was extremely short-lived with a loss to the Falcons at Levi's Stadium. It was a loss that proved the 49ers are human. Trying to get up for the Falcons after playing top tier opponents the last three weeks is definitely a challenge.

It simply isn't anywhere near as exciting, which clearly played a factor into the slumping performance of the 49ers. San Francisco played down to the level of Atlanta, which makes it favorable for the lesser team. This loss to a low-level team is the shot in the arm the 49ers need. It is a wake up call that they cannot take anyone lightly. They have to be ready to bring it in every game, especially with the playoffs looming.

49ers still control their destiny

This loss against the Falcons puts a damper on the 49ers' playoff seeding, yet they still control their own destiny. Winning the last two games of this season will guarantee the 49ers a first-round bye. Ultimately, that is the goal for them to achieve to give their players a week off for rest. Of course, it also makes the path to the Super Bowl so much more easier.

Losing to Atlanta hurts, but it doesn't derail the 49ers' plans. Much like when they loss to the Baltimore Ravens - they can easily make things right with a win the following week. All sights should be set on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. It'll be a bit of challenge because of the shorter week. Nevertheless, the 49ers need to win this game. There is no other option at this point.