49ers Find Some Offensive Groove in 33-22 Win Over Bears

A month and a half.

That is how long the 49ers had gone on a dry spell of winning a game.

Now they finally return to the winners circle as the 49ers find some offensive groove in their 33-22 win over the Bears.

This was a game that the 49ers NEEDED. But most importantly, it was a game where they needed to win and have the offense get its groove back. The execution from the players and sequencing of plays from Kyle Shanahan had been abysmal. All season long it had been the defense doing its part to keep the 49ers in the game, which is shocking considering the defense was expected to drop off with a rookie defensive coordinator. However, it has been the offense that would constantly fall flat on their face and look like it has a rookie offensive coordinator.

Against the Bears, the 49ers found themselves a bit on offense.

Shanahan had several drives where his playcalling was perfectly in rhythm and there weren't drive killing penalties to hurt themselves. The most detrimental one was when it caused the 49ers to face third-and-20 in the middle of the third-quarter, but Deebo Samuel turned that into what would be a setup for a touchdown. The 49ers turned it up in the second half. The first two quarters they had looked out of whack again. It looked like yet another game with their offensive issues.

But they were able to find their footing in this game. While Shanahan may have found his groove with playcalling, Jimmy Garoppolo had a heck of a game himself. He finally played fully up to his capabilities for once this season. He even showed out of character plays by taking two plays for scores on a quarterback keeper. It was quite bizarre to see. What is even more bizarre is how comfortable Garoppolo looked most of the game. For whatever reason it was, he didn't look panicked, pressured, or flustered against the Bears.

Perhaps it was because it was his homecoming with 100 or so family and friends. Regardless, Garoppolo looked solid. This is a performance the 49ers need from him if they hope to continue to stay in the winners circle.