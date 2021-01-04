49ers Nightmare Season Finally Ends in 26-23 Week 17 Loss to Seahawks

Phew! That was close.

The 49ers almost ruined their draft position by upsetting the Seahawks. The nightmare season for the 49ers finally comes to an end in their 26-23 Week 17 loss to the Seahawks.

Up by 10 going into the fourth quarter, this looked poised for the 49ers to claim victory. Unfortunately, the 49ers are rolling out a backup quarterback that cannot make a play to save his life. It was quite confusing as to why Kyle Shanahan didn't give Josh Rosen at least the final drive to show what he can do. C.J. Beathard's fumble lost on the prior drive put the game on ice for the Seahawks to win the game.

For yet another game this season, the 49ers' backup quarterback ruins a superb outing by the defense. Robert Saleh will leave the 49ers on a losing note, which is something he doesn't deserve. He has been the best story for the 49ers this season having to constantly adjust and adapt with so many changing faces in his lineup.

There is nothing to really go over in this loss. The 49ers lose games in the same fashion in practically every game this season. Their defense plays phenomenal only for the backup quarterback to give the opposing offense so many chances to answer back. This season just needs to be buried and put behind the 49ers. You could not have written a more horrific nightmarish season for this team.

With the 2020 season officially coming to a close, the 49ers have a laundry list of chores of to address. For starters, they will need to figure out who will take over their pending vacancy at defensive coordinator. Linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans could be a candidate as well as former Falcons head coach Robert Quinn. Whoever the 49ers hire, they will not be able to replicate what Robert Saleh has done the past two season regardless of a healthy Nick Bosa.

Then there is also the potential of the 49ers having to replace other assistant or position coaches that could leave with Saleh like Mike LaFleur or Mike McDaniel.

Not to mention that they have to make a flurry of decisions on 40-plus free agents on who they will retain and let walk. Surely, Trent Williams will be a top priority and perhaps even Jason Verrett. The 49ers will not be able to have luxury signings, so a player such as Kyle Juszczyk might not be back with the team given the tight salary cap. There is a ton of tough decisions for the 49ers to make and create. All of that needs to be handled before the NFL Draft in April, which will be a grind alone.

They have ALL of that and I still haven't mentioned their pending improvement to the quarterback room.

Like it or not, there will be a new face on the depth chart in 2021. Jimmy Garoppolo is a capable starter, but not a franchise quarterback. San Francisco will certainly explore options for the second offseason in a row. And for the 49ers' sake, finding someone who can uplift the offense at times will be a dream scenario. I fully expect the defense to drop off, so the demand for the offense to produce will increase. That is where an uplifting quarterback would benefit the 49ers, not a game-manager who only occasionally uplifts like Garoppolo.

2021 needs to be another season full of Super Bowl aspirations for the 49ers. They have a great coach and are loaded with talent. Health obviously killed those hopes this season