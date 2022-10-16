49ers Offense Gets Exposed in 28-14 Loss to the Falcons

Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting.

That’s all I can say about the offense of the 49ers. It is sickening to watch. The offense fooled everyone last week against the Panthers. Putting up 30 points against a solid defense looked like the 49ers were starting to click on offense. Fools gold clearly. Atlanta was never going to lay down like the Panthers did. This was always going to be a scrappy game. Then it became a struggling one once the injuries for the 49ers started up again.

The offense was exposed in the 49ers 28-14 loss to the Falcons. There’s no way to sugar coat it. San Francisco’s offense had no qualms about being carried by the defense. It wasn’t fair to the defense because at some point they were going to crack.

Once Charvarius Ward exited the game with a groin injury, suddenly all of the absences on defense due to injury were felt. Nick Bosa, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Arik Armstead, and so much more, the defense finally unraveled. This is has been my fear since the beginning with the 49ers and it came to pass this game. Atlanta is not a profilic offense, but they’re lethal enough to damage the backup defense. This was bound to happen to the 49ers. It’s why they should have never grew content with scoring just 17 points. They needed to start carrying their own weight and not ride the coattails of the defense. Once the defense started to unravel, the offense became exposed for the mediocre side that they are.

So what happened to the offense compared to last week?

For starters, they didn’t utilize their whole arsenal of talent as they did last week. Where was Jauan Jennings? George Kittle? Today it was the Brandon Aiyuk show, but it was clearly a solo act. Running the ball was putrid and anytime Jimmy Garoppolo threw a few downfield dimes, no one wanted to catch it. This was a pitiful showing from the offense. They are such an inconsistent side. You just never know how they’re gonna show up for a game. It’s hit or miss with them. Kyle Shanahan isn’t absolved of this loss either, despite multiple miscues from the players. His play call sequencing was so predictable early on and when they came out of halftime.

What made the offense so great last week against the Panthers was Garoppolo playing great and Shanahan calling methodical plays. The 49ers got neither of that. And when the defense isn’t playing at an elite level, then this team becomes a middling side. It does not matter if they are on the road playing back-to-back games. This is supposed to be a playoff caliber team, yet they played like a side who’s never been there. Defense will/should get zero blame in this as the injury stockpile eventually became too much.

Offense has been the main question with the 49ers. I’m starting to think that the answer to that question is becoming clear that they’re not a good one at all and it starts with the head coach. It only gets worse next week when they play the Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIV rematch.