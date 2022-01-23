Skip to main content
Ambry Thomas
San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers

49ers @ Packers Divisional Playoff Live Blog

Live analysis of the San Francisco 49ers' divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

12:50: Here are the 49ers inactives -- 

CB Ambry Thomas

RB Trey Sermon

DB Jarrod Wilson

LB Marcell Harris

Read More

CB Deommodore Lenoir

OL Jaylon Moore

DT Maurice Hurst

The big shocker here is Thomas, who was listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his knee. Practically every player the 49ers have listed as questionable this season has played, so most people expected Thomas to suit up. Now, the 49ers will have to start either Josh Norman or Dontae Johnson -- not a good choice. I would go with Johnson. Norman was been awful the past couple months and gave up a catch on a fake punt just last week.

Expect Aaron Rodgers to focus his attack on Norman or Johnson -- whichever cornerback starts. Which means one of those two players will have to hold his own against All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

The good news for the 49ers is that Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive, and Rodgers struggles big time when he's under pressure. The 49ers didn't generate much pressure against him Week 3, and the Packers scored 30 points and won. If the 49ers can pressure Rodgers in this game, it won't matter that Thomas is out, because Rodgers won't have time in the pocket to throw the ball down the field.

