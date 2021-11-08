49ers put on Pathetic Performance in 31-17 Loss to Cardinals

Pitiful.

Absolutely pitiful.

There are not enough words that can describe how embarrassing the San Francisco 49ers looked today. It is absurd and simply inexcusable.

The 49ers put on a PATHETIC performance in their 31-17 loss to the Cardinals.

This was a game that was a must win for the 49ers. It wasn't just so they can attain a .500 record. It was because the Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and J.J. Watt. Having three of their best players out gave the 49ers a huge chance to take advantage. They finally caught a break with another team having to overcome key losses.

However, the 49ers completely showed up without care.

It is no wonder they have a lost every game at Levi's Stadium dating back to Week 6 in 2020 against the Rams. They show up without care. I sympathize for fans, and especially season ticket holders who are having their prices raised. If anything, the 49ers should be giving away tickets because it was practically a guarantee that they will lose in front of the faithful.

If this was a team that cared, they would not be getting laughed out of their own building everytime they host. The performance they put on against the Cardinals is by far their most laughable of the season. It felt like Week 5 against the Dolphins from last season all over again, but severely worse.

Colt McCoy was the quarterback for the Cardinals today and the 49ers made him look like an adequate starter. How on earth does that happen?

Because the 49ers do not seem to care.

The players are unprepared. There is an enormous lack of discipline with this team that is either taught or allowed by the coaches. Look no further than Kyle Shanahan who is failing miserably this season. His play calling is out of wack still, his personnel decisions are dumbfounding, and his treatment with players is questionable at best.

How about that "waving the white flag" moment from Shanahan punting on fourth and 13 in Cardinals territory in the fourth quarter?

The lack of care is evident.

Every game this season, the 49ers have started out slow and have shown ZERO improvement. Shanahan and his players either do not care, or they are so inept they cannot figure it out. Either way, the 49ers STINK. This is not a good football team. Even with George Kittle returning, the offense is still inconsistent. When Jimmy Garoppolo has a good game, the offense is still inconsistent. When Trey Lance is in for Garoppolo, the offense is still inconsistent. See the trend here?

No matter who is available or who is starting, it hardly makes a difference. Shanahan is clearly performing horrendously this season. He is no longer an "offensive genius" anymore. That needs to be retired. The guy is becoming more and more exposed as the season progresses.

And as the 49ers stack losses, we don't get closer to seeing Lance. We don't get closer to seeing the other young talent utilized.

We get closer to seeing if Shanahan gets grouped with Chip Kelly and Jim Tomsula.