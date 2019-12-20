49erMaven
49ers-Rams: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Pressure is the name of the game Saturday when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams as they square off for the second and final time this season. A loss for either of these two teams will cost them dearly. 

For the 49ers, it would likely cost them a chance at clinching the division. For the Rams, it will be the end of their playoff dreams after being in the Super Bowl 10 months ago. 

With so much riding on this game, it’ll come down to these three key matchups to decide who will win Saturday’s week 16 battle. 

49ers interior offensive line vs. Aaron Donald

The obvious name that every team circles when facing the Rams is All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. His terrorizing rush in both the pass and the run constantly puts offenses in a bind. After getting demolished last week by Grady Jarrett; Donald has to be drooling at the chance against the interior offensive line of the 49ers. 

That is why this is a key matchup to watch. If the interior of Laken Tomlinson, Ben Garland, and Mike Person do not clean it up this week then Donald is going to feast. Jarrett and company generated a ton of pressure, which is why the 49ers’ offense was stagnate. The first time the interior offensive line faced Donald they did a tremendous job rendering him obsolete. 

Donald’s only sack in that first matchup was on the edge, so he hardly made a dent inside. However, week six is already a long time ago. The 49ers have blood in the water and Donald is a shark in waiting. Wade Phillips is sure to have concocted ways of swinging Donald around for ideal matchups. Can the 49ers clean up their weaknesses in time? 

49ers defensive line vs. Rams offensive line 

Over the last three games, the pass rush of the 49ers has only managed to reel in three sacks. The main reason, of course, is due to the plethora of injuries on the defensive line alone. However, despite being thin at the position, the 49ers defensive line should be able to blow past the Rams offensive line. 

All season long the Rams have struggled with consistent pass protection for Jared Goff. At this point, Goff has spent more time on the grass than he has in his bed. This should be the game that the 49ers breakout in terms of sacks once again. Doing so will ease up the secondary and force plenty of opportunities for turnovers. 

The entire defensive line of the 49ers has been able to generate pressure, but they have fallen short when it comes to getting to the quarterback for the sack. This week is a prime opportunity for them to feast and lead the team to victory.

Robert Saleh vs. Sean McVay

In the first go around between these two teams, I listed Robert Saleh versus Sean McVay as a key matchup. That once again remains relevant for the second and final matchup at Levi’s stadium. McVay has had a down year this season as it seems more and more that Bill Belichick laid the blueprint to his system. 

That blueprint was looked at by Saleh who devised a suffocating game plan that rendered the Rams offense useless. Their offense scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game and never sniffed the end zone again. Goff didn’t even eclipse 100 yards. It was a pure beat-down by the defense of the 49ers. 

Just imagine how McVay is feeling about that. That has to be in etched in the back of his mind as he will look to make amends from the first bout. Despite having a down year, McVay is still a great offensive mind. Watching him and Saleh go at it will once again determine the outcome of the game. 

