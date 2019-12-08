49ers-Saints: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Lamar Jackson proved too much to handle for the San Francisco 49ers last week to drop only their second game of the season. All that anger and disappointment following that game should be let out on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

The 49ers will need to get back onto the winning side so they can reclaim their rightful spot as a first-round bye playoff team. Winning against the Saints will not be easy by any measure. That is why the game will be dictated by some matchups. With that said: Here are three key matchups to watch in week 14.

DeForest Buckner/Arik Armstead vs Andrus Peat/Larry Warford

It has been quite some time since DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead have had a field day together. That may change come Sunday against Saints offensive guards Andrus Peat and Larry Warford. The pass protection of the Saints is not as great as most think. Interior is where the Saints can get exposed on the offensive line with Peat and Warford. These two have not had to deal with a couple of monsters like Buckner and Armstead.

They were both exposed in their game against the Atlanta Falcons as Grady Jarrett and company were getting past them with ease. It’s why the Falcons got to the Drew Brees six times, which was a season high allowed. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford are sure to make their presence felt as well, but this is a game that screams explosion from Buckner and Armstead. They are the main keys to containing star wideout Michael Thomas as well as the run game with Alvin Kamara.

49ers cornerbacks vs Michael Thomas

Every matchup that the cornerbacks of the 49ers have had with top wide receivers has resulted with favorable results. From Davante Adams to Mike Evans. Success against this secondary is a rare sight.

This Sunday, however, could break that streak of dominance. Saints receiver Michael Thomas is unequivocally having the best season for a receiver this season. No cornerback has found success against him. He just knows how to create separation to get wide open. Even if a corner is draped all over him, he still reels in the catch.

“He’s an all-around receiver, excellent route runner.” Robert Saleh on the challenge to defend Thomas. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him, he’s got great hands, he does well after the catch, too, so he’s a problem.”

Almost every corner of the 49ers should see their share of snaps against Thomas as he gets swung around all over the formation. Give how shutdown these corners have been, it feels like they should still have no problem handling Thomas. However, Thomas has separated himself from the rest of the receiversin the NFL. He is well ahead of the pack on pace for another career high. This is a matchup that will bring much excitement.

49ers front-seven vs Taysom Hill

For the first time in five weeks the 49ers will not have to worry about a mobile quarterback. However, they do have to worry about a player who acts as one with Taysom Hill. If you look up the definition of a gadget player in the NFL, a picture of Hill will appear. He just does it all on offense for the Saints, which is why the 49ers need to be alert whenever he is out there.

New Orleans is sure to throw some read options at the 49ers since they struggled some against the Ravens last week. Of course, Hill isn’t nearly as dangerous as Lamar Jackson, but that doesn’t mean the 49ers should just overlook him. That is why the matchup of the front-seven against Hill is one to play close attention to.

“Yeah, I mean they put him at tight end, they put him at receiver, running back, quarterback and he’s not just a decoy.” Robert Saleh on Hill’s impact. “We do have to be aware of where he is when he’s on and off the field and of course obviously not panicking, but making sure we do have a plan for him.”

Just when it looked like the 49ers front-seven would finally get a break with the trickery, they have to face Taysom Hill. It’ll be a guessing game practically for them and watching how they defend against him will be key so that they avoid giving up big plays.