49ers Show Resilience in 27-13 Week 10 Loss Against Saints

You have to give the 49ers some credit in their 27-13 Week 10 loss against the Saints

This is a game that could have easily turned into another blowout loss for them like against the Seahawks and Packers. Instead, they battled from start to finish and actually had a shot at pulling a massive upset in New Orleans.

San Francisco showed a ton of resilience in their loss against the Saints. There is no such thing as a moral loss for the players and coaches, but this is a game that can actually can be viewed positively from a spectator's viewpoint.

The 49ers could have easily walked into the SuperDome and given up. Remember, the 49ers are coming off of back-to-back decimating losses. No one would have blamed them if they showed up today flat and demoralized. In fact, I am sure there was some expectation of that.

But laying down is just not in the 49ers' D.N.A. They knew they could go into New Orleans and upset the Saints, who were riding into Week 10 on a high horse after humiliating the Buccaneers. The Saints were, at least to a certain degree, overlooking the 49ers. That much was evident and was something I expected from them.

The 49ers did what they could to do damage against the Saints. Backup quarterback Nick Mullens looked cool, calm and collected for most of the game. Aside from his bone-head interception, he had a solid outing. Even the defense was balling out. Michael Thomas was quite and Alvin Kamara was relatively contained.

Unfortunately, a ludicrous roughing the passer penalty gifted the Saints a touchdown. That was really the turning point of the game and from there it was insanely difficult for the 49ers to keep up, especially with the atrocious performance from the Special Teams unit.

The 49ers may have lost, but it is a game like today that proves they just need to get healthy to make a run.

Their defense has been performing admirably all season long. There is just no quit from that side no matter the situation. Robert Saleh has his group clicking no matter who is out there. The defense is not the concern for the 49ers. It is always going to be on the offense and if they can build off the strong drives they showed today. Once Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel return they can take off, this offense can certainly take off.

The only issue is that every time they get close to becoming near full-strength, they lose another few players to injuries. It is just a bad luck year for the 49ers from an injury standpoint. Then there is also the issues with the offensive line, which has been inconsistent all season long.

Luckily for the 49ers, they enter a critical bye week to reset and regroup with the mindset that they will need to make a run if they want their season to remain alive.