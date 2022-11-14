Skip to main content

49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog

Time to take care of business.
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson, Nick Zakelj and Kemoko Turay.

4:01 Here are the Chargers' inactives: Easton Stick, Dustin Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Trey Pipkins III, Mike Williams, Keelan Doss and Chris Rumph II.

4:02 The Seahawks lost to the Buccaneers this morning, which means the 49ers would be just a half game out of first place if they win tonight, as they should. The Seahawks scored just 16 points even though quarterback Geno Smith played well (minus a fumble in the second half). The key to beating the Seahawks clearly is shutting down Kenneth Walker, their rookie running back. Tampa Bay limited him to just 17 rushing yards and zero touchdowns on 10 carries, and that was checkmate. In Week 2, the 49ers held Walker to just 10 rushing yards on four carries, but that was in Santa Clara, and that was when the 49ers had Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. It's unclear whether those two will play when the 49ers face the Seahawks in Seattle later this season. But even if the Seahawks win that game, the 49ers should win the NFC West. The Seahawks are not legitimate contenders. And neither are the Buccaneers, although their defense is good and their rookie running back, Rachaad White, had an excellent game today.

