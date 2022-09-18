49ers vs. Seahawks Week 2 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

The magic number for the 49ers is 25. If Lance throws 25 or fewer passes, the 49ers will win. If he throws more than 25 passes, they probably will lose. Because that would mean the 49ers had fallen behind like last week, and Lance had to lead a comeback.

Lance isn't built to bring the 49ers back from a deficit yet. And he's not supposed to. Before the season, both Kyle Shanahan and Nick Bosa said Lance's job this season is to not make big mistakes, because the rest of the team is so elite. He doesn't have to be the star. He's a supporting actor.

That means the 49ers defense, which called itself the best in the NFL all offseason, needs to play like it for 60 minutes today. And if it plays up to its standard, then the best complement will be a strong running game, which Lance can provide. He doesn't need to pass lots of times to win. The fewer passes he attempts, especially in the rain, the better.

The 49ers should treat Lance the way the Steelers treated Ben Roethlisberger when he was a first-year starter. That year, the Steelers had big-time aspirations, meaning there was lots of pressure on Roethlisberger to win right away. And he won 13 straight starts that season, but threw the ball more than 25 times in a game only once. He was a game manager at first. That's what Lance needs to be today.

11:37 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

George Kittle

Daniel Brunskill

Brock Purdy

Nick Zakelj

Kemoko Turay