The San Francisco 49ers dropped a game that was there for the taking, losing to the New Orleans Saints 27-13 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The 49ers jumped out to a quick 10-0 first quarter lead, only to see the Saints take advantage of excellent field position and score the next 27 to put the game away.

The game unraveled for the 49ers early in the second quarter. After getting a 32-yard field goal from Robbie Gould to go up 10-0 the 49ers special teams broke down, allowing a 65-yard kickoff return that set the Saints offense up in field goal position. After the 49ers were forced to go three and out, their defense stepped up to hold the vaunted Saints offense to a quick three and out as well only to see the punt be muffed by Ken Webster to set the Saints up at the 49ers 21-yard line. Five plays later the Saints offense tied the game up. On the ensuing San Francisco possession, they would be stuffed on 4th and 1, and the Saints would march down the field once again to take a 17-10 lead that they would not relinquish.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Will Kyle Shanahan go back to what’s worked? – No. Shanahan had a terrific plan early on as the 49ers offense clicked off a beautiful 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. They followed that up with a short drive for a field goal, and that would be their final points on offense before being down 27-10 late in the fourth quarter.

While the start was promising, Shanahan was unable to make any adjustment to slow Chauncey Gardner-Johnson blitzing off the edge repeatedly which led to a sack, three hits on the quarterback, two tackles for loss and ultimately blew up a number of 49ers offensive plays.

With the game tied at ten in the second quarter the 49ers found themselves with a 4th and 1 at the Saints 41 yard line. Shanahan would decide to go for it, which in itself was not a bad call, but the play call was beyond predictable. The moment that Ross Dwelley went in motion every player on the Saints defense knew where the ball was going and they knifed through to drop Jerick McKinnon for a 2-yard loss.

2. Can the 49ers defense make a couple stops to keep it close? – Yes. The 49ers defense was able to hold the Saints to only 4.2 yards per play but their strong play was overshadowed by bad special teams. Poor kickoff coverage led to a scoring “drive” of -6 yards, and two muffed punts led to touchdown “drives” of 21 and 22 yards.

3. Can the 49ers defense contain Jared Cook? – Yes. Cook was unable to bring in either of his two targets. The 49ers defense played well overall, holding the Saints to only 139 yards on 14 receptions.

4. Will Nick Mullens be able to step up? – No. It was a tale of two halves for Mullens. He played well in the first half, throwing for 134 yards and a touchdown while completing 13 of his 18 attempts.

The second half was the complete opposite. With the Saints offense sputtering throughout the half, Mullens was unable to capitalize, completing only 11 of 20 attempts for 114 yards and two interceptions. His first interception was the costliest. With the 49ers trailing by only seven, the offense was driving and in position for at least a field goal but he failed to see Malcolm Jenkins sitting in the middle of the field on a throw to Brandon Aiyuk and the threat was wiped away.

5. Can the 49ers show why they traded Kwon Alexander? – No. The 49ers offense only tried a single jet sweep and targeted the running backs only six times out of their 38 pass attempts. Alexander would finish the game with only 4 tackles on the day and it was his fellow linebacker, Demario Davis, who made the bigger impact on the outcome.

Prediction Time: 49ers 30 Saints 31