5 Burning Questions for Week 14 Answered

Without a miracle, there will be no return trip to the playoffs for the San Francisco 49ers. The defending NFC champions dropped to 5-8 on the season with a 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

A week ago, the 49ers defense was ripped apart by the Buffalo Bills but this week they held up well, allowing Washington to drive down the field for scores only twice, both ending with field goals. Unfortunately for San Francisco, it was their offense that dropped the ball. Late in the first half, running back Jeff Wilson Jr fumbled the ball deep in 49ers territory and Washington would cash in with a field goal to close the 49ers lead to only one. Two possessions later, Nick Mullens fumbled the ball as he was moving towards the line of scrimmage. Washington defender, Chase Young would pick it up and take it in for a touchdown to put the Football Team up 13-7 at halftime. The third 49ers turnover on the day, a pick six interception from Nick Mullens would put the 49ers down 23-7, a deficit that San Francisco would not be able to overcome.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the five questions that I asked on Saturday.

1. Can Nick Mullens step up against this Washington defense? – No. The Washington defense came into this game as one of the best in the league at getting to the quarterback, and their play on Sunday backed that up. While Mullens would finish the day 25-45 for 260 yards with one touchdown and one interception, he made two big mistakes that would cost the 49ers the game. The Washington defense harassed Mullens all day, finishing with four sacks and 12 quarterback hits on the 49ers signal caller. That pressure would lead to 14 defensive points for the Football Team on a strip sack fumble recovery late in the first half and an interception on the final play of the third quarter.

2. Can the 49ers defense force Alex Smith to beat them on 3rd down? – Yes. Smith would leave at the end of the first half. While Smith was still in the game, the 49ers defense did a good job on first and second down to force Washington into a number of long third down situations. This allowed them to get off the field repeatedly and only allow six points in the half.

3. Can the 49ers secondary rebound? – Yes. San Francisco’s defense held Washington to only 108 yards passing and a completion rate under fifty percent, 15-32, along with an interception of Alex Smith.

4. Can Kyle Shanahan get Deebo Samuel involved early? – Yes. Shanahan dialed up a run to Samuel on the 49ers first offensive play of the game. Unfortunately, as has been the story of the 2020 season for the 49ers, Samuel would go down with an injury on the play and be lost for the game.

5. Can the 49ers offense grind it out on the ground? – Yes and No. The 49ers rushing attack finished the day with 108 yards on 27 carries. While San Francisco was able to find success at times on the ground there were a few missteps at key times in the game that cost the offense. With the ball at their own 31 in the second quarter, Jeff Wilson Jr would turn the ball over on a fumble. Late in the second half a nine yard gain by Raheem Mostert would be wiped away by a hold from Ross Dwelley. Finally, on the final two offensive possessions of the game the 49ers would face two second and short situations. They would fail to pick up the two and three yards needed, gaining only one yard on each attempt.

Prediction Time: 49ers 23 Redskins 21