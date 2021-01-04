5 Burning Questions for Week 17 Answered

The San Francisco 49ers (6-10) finished off their 2020 season the same way they finished 2019, blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead. This time however it wasn’t the Super Bowl that slipped out of their grasp, and the loss will actually help their spot in the draft in the spring.

The 26-23 loss to Seattle (12-4) was pretty much the same as every other loss for the 49ers in 2020. Good defense until crunch time, receivers running open for would be touchdowns missed, the quarterback gets hit and fumbles, the defense can’t stop the opposition from scoring a touchdown following a turnover.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the five questions that I asked on Saturday.

1. Can C.J. Beathard repeat? – No. Beathard would finish with 273 yards passing while completing 25 of his 37 attempts and one touchdown throw, but struggled mightily in the early going. The 49ers offense couldn’t get past its own 35-yard line through the first quarter and a half, but got rolling late in the second quarter when Beathard hit Richie James Jr deep for a gain of 45 yards. Once Beathard hit that shot the Seattle defense looked off balance, and the 49ers offense was able to run off 16 straight points to take a 16-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

While Beathard did a good job of turning things around, he had two key misses that would ultimately prove costly. On the 49ers opening possession of the second half, Beathard would read the coverage incorrectly and try to fit the ball in to George Kittle instead of hitting Ross Dwelley who was open the down the left seam. Instead of a touchdown the 49ers would need to settle for a field goal. Then on the next possession, Beathard would miss a wide-open George Kittle on second and goal resulting in another 49ers field goal. Those two misses would result in eight less points and ultimately the game.

2. Will things go better for Justin Skule at left tackle this time? – No. Skule struggled in pass protection early, got things together through the middle of the game, and then with the 49ers needing to drive the ball at the end of the game he gave up a strip sack that would put the nail in their coffin.

3. Akhello Witherspoon and Jason Verrett lock down D.K. Metcalf? – Yes. The duo held Metcalf to only three catches for 21 yards on nine targets. Unfortunately, they were not able to handle Tyler Lockett. Lockett would lead all receivers with 12 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets, including the go-ahead score in the fourth.

4. Can the offense keep the run game going? – No. One week after rushing for over 200 yards, the 49ers were able to manage only 86 yards on the ground on 24 attempts, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry.

5. Can the defense keep Russell Wilson in the pocket? – Yes, until the 4th quarter. While the box score will show that 49ers defense held Wilson to only 29 yards on 5 carries, Wilson’s ability to make plays with his feet would prove to be troublesome in the fourth quarter. Trailing by 10 early in the final quarter, Wilson would escape the grasp of Kerry Hyder Jr. to keep the play alive and find Lockett for a touchdown. On the ensuing possession, down by four, Wilson would gain 27 yards on two scrambles to get the Seahawks to the red zone. Wilson would finish off the drive with the game-winning touchdown throw to Lockett.

Prediction Time: 49ers 13 Seahawks 23