The San Francisco 49ers faced a season defining game against their long-time division rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and they responded with a 24-16 upset victory. The win allowed the 49ers to climb back to .500 and kept their playoff hopes alive.

After the 49ers offense put up 21 points in the first half for a 21-6 lead, it was the defense that stepped up time and time again throughout the second half to maintain the lead. The biggest play of the night from the unit being an interception by Jason Verrett in the end zone on fourth and 1 to foil a Rams drive in the third quarter.

The 49ers will travel to New England next week to take on a New England Patriots team that suddenly looks vulnerable. The Patriots have dropped their last two games and now sit at 2-3 on the season.

There will be plenty of time to dissect the Patriots before next Sunday, so let’s take a look at the answers to the 5 burning questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Can the 49ers stick to the run? Yes. On Friday I noted that a heavy dose of Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon and a dash of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be just what the doctor ordered for the 49ers offense, and that is exactly what we got early on. If you didn’t watch the game and just looked at the box score you wouldn’t think the 49ers ran the ball very well on Sunday night due to their 3.3 yards per rush on 37 carries. In reality, it was the 49ers run game that carried them early on. A number of wide receiver runs were recorded as pass completions because the ball was shoveled forward to them. Deebo Samuel scored the first touchdown of the night on one such play, and then finished the game off for the 49ers when he took another for a first down late in the fourth quarter.

2. How does Jimmy Garoppolo bounce back? Very good. Kyle Shanahan did a terrific job of setting Garoppolo up in the first half by utilizing a number of wide receiver runs, and screens to give his quarterback easy throws and take away the pass rush of the Rams. On the 49ers third possession, it was Garoppolo hanging in there against a Rams blitz on fourth and 1 and delivering a strike to George Kittle for a 44-yard touchdown. Garoppolo would go on to hit Kendrick Bourne for a couple big completions and then Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown on the 49ers next possession to put them up 21-6 at half.

Though Garoppolo would struggle a bit in the second half, it was a much better effort from the 49ers signal caller than we had seen throughout much of 2020.

3. Will the offensive line be embarrassed on national television? No. Just as he did with Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan did a masterful job of taking the pressure off of the 49ers offensive line throughout the game. To accomplish this, Shanahan called a number of toss runs for Raheem Mostert along with a number of wide receivers runs to force the Rams defense to run horizontally and chase the ball. Shanahan also called mostly quick throws or screens throughout the first half and it worked beautifully.

4. How will the return of Emmanuel Moseley affect the 49ers defense? Greatly. With Moseley back in the starting lineup the 49ers defense looked like it was back to its old self. Coming into the game the Rams had averaged 27 points per game, and the 49ers defense stood strong holding the Rams to only 16 points, their fewest on the season. In addition to that, a 49ers defense that gave up a near perfect passer rating last week to Ryan Fitzpatrick was able to hold Jared Goff to a pedestrian passer rating of 72.0.

5. Can Robert Saleh figure out Sean McVey? Yes. Coming into Sunday night the 49ers had not been able to hold Los Angeles to less than 31 points at Levi’s Stadium. Saleh was able to get his unit to play its best game of the season with so much on the line, holding the Rams to only 16 points. With the offense struggling to stay on the field in the second half, Saleh’s group came up big time and time again to limit the Rams to only 10 points including a tremendous goal-line stand in the third quarter that culminated with an interception by Jason Verrett

Prediction Time: 49ers 17 Rams 27. It is good to be wrong sometimes.