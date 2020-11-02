Were the last two weeks nothing but fool’s gold for 49ers fans?

It sure seemed that way on Sunday afternoon as they were dominated by Seattle. The 37-27 loss drops San Francisco to 4-4 at the halfway point of the season, and any chance of reaching the playoffs may have gone out of the window.

The 49ers had plenty of chances early in the game to jump out to a quick lead. After stopping the Seattle offense to open the game, the 49ers offense moved the ball to the Seattle 37-yard line before being forced to punt after their third down wildcat run play was stopped for a loss. The 49ers defense stood tall again on the next Seattle possession and this time the offense started in Seattle territory. After the offense drove the ball down to the Seahawks 20, a Jimmy Garoppolo interception would wipe away another scoring opportunity.

Following the interception, Seattle took over, driving for a touchdown to take the lead and, despite the 49ers briefly taking the lead back on their following possession, the game would eventually get away from them in the third quarter.

Let’s take a look at the 5 burning questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Will the 49ers be able to overcome the travel? – No. Through the first three quarters on Sunday this game looked very similar to the last time the 49ers had to play in Seattle a week after travelling to New England. The 49ers were hampered throughout by mistakes. On their second offensive possession they turned the ball over on back to back plays, first with a fumble that was over turned because the defender touched the ball while out to bounds, only to have Jimmy Garoppolo throw an interception on the next play. There were also several blown assignments in pass protection and by the defense in coverage.

2. Can Robert Saleh’s defense keep Russell Wilson in check? - No. Coming into the game Russell Wilson led the NFL in touchdown passes, and on Sunday he added another four to his season total while completing 73% of his passes for 261 yards. Wilson added another 23 yards on the ground.

3. Will Kyle Shanahan stick with the winning formula? - No. The 49ers offense was very good the last two weeks featuring a number of wide receiver runs, a variety of screen passes, and always seemed to be a step ahead of the defense. All of that was absent from the 49ers plan against Seattle, and the offense was held to only 2.8 yards per play and seven points through the first three quarters. It was clear early on that this would not be one of Shanahan’s better days when he called for a zone read with Jerick McKinnon at quarterback. The play was stuffed, and so was the 49ers offense until the game was out of reach.

4. Can Jimmy Garoppolo play better? - No. Without the help of forward hand offs and screen throws this week, Garoppolo was back to the quarterback that took the field against the Miami Dolphins. Before being pulled early in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, Garoppolo had a passer rating of 55.2 and averaged only 5.3 yards per attempt.

Nick Mullens took over at quarterback in the fourth quarter and led the 49ers offense on three straight touchdown drives while averaging 9.5 yards per pass attempt to go along with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 128.4. It’s pretty clear that the separation between the two quarterbacks is only as wide as their contracts.

5. Will the offensive line continue to dominate? - No. Much like Garoppolo, the 49ers offensive line was asked to do a lot more this week and they couldn’t step up. After allowing only one sack in back to back wins, they surrendered three sacks on Sunday. The poor play by the line wasn’t limited to the passing game however. After back to back weeks of rushing for over 200 yards, the 49ers were held to only 52 yards on 22 attempts.

Prediction Time: 49ers 29 Seahawks 30