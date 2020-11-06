An undermanned San Francisco 49ers squad fell to 4-5 on the season with a 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers were without their three leading receivers, George Kittle who is out for at least eight weeks with an injury while Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk were out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Early in the second quarter things were looking good for the 49ers. With the score at 7-3 the offense was moving the ball well and looked poised to score, but a holding call followed by a dropped pass and a bad interception from Nick Mullens stopped the threat. From that point on it was all Green Bay.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the questions that I asked earlier today.

1. Which team will be able to overcome Covid-19 issues? – Green Bay. The Packers came out and played just like they have for the majority of the season. Meanwhile the 49ers offense looked something like what you might expect to see in the second quarter of a preseason game. The 49ers receiving crew had a total of nine receptions on the season entering the game, with Trent Taylor having all nine of those receptions.

Despite it being a short week, the 49ers decided to shuffle around the offensive line for this game. While it was known that Justin Skule would be making his first start of the year in place of Trent Williams due to Covid-19 testing issues, the 49ers decided to give rookie Colton McKivitz his first NFL start at right guard while Daniel Brunskill was moved to center. It should come as no surprise that the offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback throughout much of the game.

2. Will Nick Mullens be able to duplicate his last performance on Thursday Night Football? – No. Mullens started out ok, leading the offense down the field on its second possession before River Cracraft dropped a would-be touchdown on third and goal. The next drive started out good as well, then there was the previously mentioned hold on a nice run, followed by another Cracraft drop and then Mullens threw a terrible interception. Mullens struggled through the rest of the first half and most of the third quarter.

3. Can the 49ers defense keep Aaron Rodgers in check? – No. The 49ers had little answer for Rodgers, blowing a number of coverages while allowing Rodgers to finish with four touchdowns and a passer rating of 147.2. It’s never good for the opposition when Rodgers is smiling on the field, and he had a big Cheshire cat grin throughout.

4. Will JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon be able to carry the load? – No. McKinnon was able to gain 52 yards on 12 carries and was clearly the best available running back for the 49ers. He seemed to have more burst than what we have seen from him lately. Meanwhile, Hasty had his second poor outing in a row, gaining only three yards on his four rush attempts. It’s clear that Kyle Shanahan doesn’t think as much of Hasty as the 49ers fans seem to.

5. Will the 49ers offense be able to overcome the loss of George Kittle? – No. Dwelley put up a career high 52 yards and hauled in all three passes that came his way. Unfortunately for the 49ers, the majority of those yards came after the game had been decided. Jordan Reed made his return from injury but was a non-factor. Reed, who was only targeted twice, finished with one reception for three yards.

Prediction Time: 49ers 30 Packers 28.