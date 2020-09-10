Containing Kenyan Drake Should be 49ers Top Priority Against Cardinals

Both matchups against the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 came down to the wire for the San Francisco 49ers.

It certainly should have never been that close. The disparity of talent and coaching between the two teams is enormous.

One of the reasons the Cardinals were able to make it a battle was because of running back Kenyan Drake. No running back made the 49ers' defense look more vulnerable than he did, especially in Week 9 when he trampled all over them. He even ran well in Week 11 by averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

San Francisco's run defense is the clearest weak point on its defense and the Cardinals know exactly how to expose that. It isn't with Kyler Murray's arms and legs, but the legs of Drake.

Containing Drake should be the 49ers' top priority against the Cardinals.

If they take Drake away or at least minimize his efforts, it is going to be a long day for the Cardinals. If the 49ers let him run rampant, then they will allow the game to be closer than it needs to be. The last thing the 49ers want is to be on the receiving end of long offensive possessions. That is usually their M.O. with their own ground game.

So how do they contain Drake?

Well it is definitely going to prove a challenge without DeForest Buckner. Yes, Javon Kinlaw is there and is not a bad replacement.

But the main issue with Kinlaw's game that I have harped on since the 49ers took him, aside from his knee concerns, is his performance against the run.

Kinlaw's moneymaker is in his ability to rush the passer. He will look solid in that aspect this season. Where he will assuredly look shaky at, especially early on, is against the run. Kinlaw shows his chest way too much when he initiates his rush. Not to mention that he is always looking to destroy and shoot a gap to get in the backfield.

That is great and all, but Kinlaw needs to have better situational awareness. His technique is going to be flawed, but he can mask some of that with better awareness.

Throughout training camp, Kyle Shanahan loved to called draw plays on third down because he knew Kinlaw would just instantly run up field rather than stack and shed. It worked practically every time Kinlaw was in there. That is why the last few practices in camp they would sub Kinlaw out on third-and-short situations.

Do not expect Kinlaw to see a lot of early down action. Solomon Thomas and D.J. Jones are going to see action there, but that isn't much to instill confidence against the rush. The 49ers could always blitz a bit more and plug up the running lanes, but that isn't Robert Saleh's style.

San Francisco is just going to have to do what they did all last season. They have to trust in their defensive linemen to win their battles and limit the damage. And if a player is proving to be a weak link, then they will get shuffled out of the rotation until they can find a suitable combination on the line.

If they can do this and execute it soundly, then Drake will just be a guy in the backfield. They turn him into just a guy and the 49ers can chalk up Week 1 as a victory.