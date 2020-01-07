49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Vikings

Jose Luis Sanchez III

After spending the wild card weekend resting, the San Francisco 49ers will prepare for their first playoff game since 2013 against the Minnesota Vikings.

This is a matchup that will have both teams looking in the mirror since they are so similar. They both run the ball at an elite level, have elite defenses and love to run play-action. Saturday will show us all which team is the dominant version to move on up towards the NFC championship game.

For the 49ers to advance, they will need to rely up on some key players to ensure victory. With that said, here are five 49ers to watch against the Vikings.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the 49ers have entered the playoff realm, the performance of quarterback Jimmy Garoppplo becomes critical. His guaranteed one or two errant throws that he has had in every game this season needs to be a thing of the past. The margin for error in these games becomes razor thin. Mistakes and average performances will not get the job done as a quarterback, especially if the 49ers want to get to Miami. 

During the regular season it is much easier to win a game without a quarterback having to shoulder the burden. That much was evident for the first half of the season when Garoppolo played more of a serviceable role until his breakout game on Halloween. He’s been performing at a relatively high-level over the course of the last five games, especially in week 17 against Seattle. Now he must maintain that level of consistency flawlessly. 

The 49ers are a good enough team to overcome their mistakes, but it isn’t a guarantee that they will in a playoff game against an elite Vikings team. Not to mention that this is Garoppolo’s first career playoff start. There’s a chance that he could come out with the jitters and tighten up. It just makes his role in Saturday’s divisional playoff game a pivotal one.

George Kittle

Playoff time is when the stars of each team need to show out. That is why George Kittle is a player to watch closely. Kittle has been on absolute tear since returning from his fractured ankle. It didn’t what or who opposing defenses threw at him. Kittle gashing a defense was a lock in every game. 

However, he will be in for the biggest challenge in the biggest stage (so far) of his career. The Vikings rank as the top defense in passer rating allowed against tight ends with 60.3. With two elite safeties in Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, head coach Mike Zimmer has devised a great scheme to optimize their abilities. Not to mention that linebacker Eric Kendricks a renowned coverage defender. 

That is three players that could double or bracket on Kittle. It’ll be interesting to see how they defend him and if Kittle will be able to breakthrough. I’m not one to doubt Kittle after the season he has had, but it would be naive to think it won’t be challenging for him come Saturday. If Kittle does end up getting contained, then the responsibility in the receiving game will have to fall on Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel.

K’Waun Williams

Arguably the most overlooked player on the San Francisco 49ers is slot cornerback K’Waun Williams. What he does for the 49ers' defense is what a queen does in the game of chess - everything. Williams doesn’t just cover a slot receiver, which he is elite at. He blitzes efficiently when called upon and gives aid to the run defense soundly.  All these traits, along with his sharp coverage, is why he is Pro Football Focus' second highest graded slot cornerback. 

Williams is going to need another top-notch performance when the Vikings come to Levi's Stadium on Saturday. Robert Saleh is sure to hand Williams a heavy platter of duties. First and foremost, he will likely see matchups against both Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen in the slot. Both of these receivers are one of the most polished route-runners in the NFL. 

Covering these two will test the limits of Williams. He will also need to play big role against the stretch runs that the Vikings utilize with Dalvin Cook. Williams is not afraid of contact and can lay the wood at any given moment. Saleh is also sure to dial up a couple of blitzes for Williams in certain situations. Without a doubt, Williams' role on Saturday will be a major one. The 49ers need him to show out or he will be a weakness that the Vikings attempt to exploit.

Dee Ford

One of the main reasons that the pass rush of the 49ers has failed to get to the quarterback is because of the absence of Dee Ford. 

Ford has been one of many players on the defensive front who have sustained injuries that has caused them to miss a significant amount of time. Now that he is set to return on Saturday, the pressure that falls on his shoulders is like two cinder blocks dropping on him. He most likely will not see great deal of snaps, but that is exactly why the pressure is heavy on him. 

Ford will be in play on plenty of passing downs, which could be roughly 20-25 snaps in the game. He needs to make his limited action count in such a critical matchup. The pass rush has been waiting on Ford to return so that he could be the key that gets them back on track. At this point, he is the last hope for the sack numbers spiking up again for the 49ers since they are dried out of depth. 

Laying hits on Kirk Cousins will be a key to winning Saturday's matchup. Ford and company have to get their against a shaky pass protecting offensive line. If they can get to Cousins quick enough, then it will significantly ease the pressure on the secondary. Doing so will essentially make the game the 49ers to lose.

Kwon Alexander

Halloween night against the Arizona Cardinals was the last time that Kwon Alexander was seen in a 49ers uniform. He tore his pectoral muscle in that Thursday night game and was placed on injured reserve. However, Alexander has shown that he is the miracle man and is now poised to make his return on Saturday in the divisional playoff round. 

Alexander has been practicing with the 49ers in a limited capacity while wearing the blue non-contact jersey. Basing on what I have seen in practice, he looks well-conditioned and explosive. What was also encouraging was seeing how he responded going against the sled since it utilizes the pectoral muscles. See him attack below.

Of course, there is a chance he will look rusty out there since game speed is much different than practice speed. That is why he is a player to watch closely on Saturday. He will either be a liability or someone who will contribute tremendously. The most revealing part will be if he plays the majority of his snaps in base defense, especially with Dre Greenlaw playing fantastic in nickel. For all we know, Alexander could be up and ready for Saturday as a major contributor.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Close Game Experience Will Benefit 49ers During Playoff Run

Maverick Pallack

The San Francisco 49ers, top seed in the NFC, hope their close game experience and recent success against potential opponents will pay dividends throughout their postseason run.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prepares for First Ever Playoff Start

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Hosting a playoff game at Levi's Stadium isn't the only first for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is preparing for his first ever playoff career start on Saturday in the divisional round.

49ers Stock Report Going into Divisional Playoff Round

nicholasmcgee

Coming out of the bye week and into the biggest week in franchise history for nearly five years, we look at whose stock is on the up and whose stock is on the decline for the 49ers going into the divisional playoff round.

Vikings Defense Could Prove Challenging for George Kittle

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the concerning aspects that the 49ers should have regarding the Vikings is their defense - specifically with how they defend tight ends. George Kittle could be in for a long day in his divisional playoff debut.

49ers-Vikings Divisional Playoff Tickets are Third Highest This Decade

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tickets to attend Saturday’s divisional playoff game between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings is averaging $571 a ticket. It’s the third highest priced divisional round game this decade and most expensive Divisional game for 2020.

49ers Must Limit Dee Ford’s Snap Count

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the majority of his playing time this season, the 49ers have done a great job at not overworking Ford. Now they must take extra care with him by limiting his snap count and practice participation even further.

The Ideal Divisional Round Opponent for the 49ers

Matt Holder

While the organization will never admit to any form of cheering during the games this weekend, there is one team that the San Francisco 49ers want to play more than the rest.

Jaquiski Tartt's Return Comes at the Perfect Time for the 49ers

Maverick Pallack

A lot of attention has been directed toward Kwon Alexander’s recovery, leadership and importance, but possibly just as vital to the 49ers’ success is the return of Jaquiski Tartt.

Jimmy Garoppolo is Capable of Leading 49ers in the Playoffs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Despite having zero playoff experience, Garoppolo has already been tested in plenty of playoff caliber games. Having that experience on his resume does count for something, especially when those games went down to the wire.

49ers set to Host Vikings in Divisional Playoff Round

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Vikings shocked the country by defeating the Saints at the SuperDome. Now they are set to take on the 49ers in the divisional playoff round.